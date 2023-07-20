2-year-old wounded, man killed in Granada Hills park shooting

A man was killed and a two-year-old was recovering at the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting at a park in Granada Hills, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday outside the Granada Hills Recreation Center near the intersection of Chatsworth Street and Petit Avenue. Arriving officers discovered a 30-year-old man and a two-year-old who had been struck by gunfire.

Investigators said the toddler had been at the playground with his mother. At this stage of the investigation, it’s unclear if the woman and the child had any connection to the man who was shot.

A witness told authorities he heard arguing followed by three or four gunshots.

The LAPD hasn’t released a description of the suspect but did say they were investigating the crime as possibly being gang-related.

LAPD detectives remained at the scene Thursday morning and were canvassing the playground for evidence.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the LAPD.