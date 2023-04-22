Granada Hills basketball coach arrested for alleged sexual conduct with a minor; more victims sought

article

A former basketball coach at a Granada Hills high school has been arrested for an alleged sexual relationship with a minor, and police suspect there may be other victims.

Gabriel Chavez of Chatsworth was arrested on Wednesday, April 19, and has been charged with multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He's being held on $310,000 bail.

Police wouldn't say for which school Chavez was a coach, just that it was a school "located near the 10500 block of Zelzah Avenue," where he worked until January of this year. The LAPD said the alleged relationship began when he was a coach.

In addition to coaching at the school the LAPD said that Chavez has either worked or volunteered with other youth programs around the city, and that they've released his photo with the hopes that any other potential witnesses or victims would come forward.

The LAPD and the high school are still investigating the case. Anyone with information was asked to call Devonshire Area Sexual Assault investigators at 818-832-0609 or 1-877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a tip on lacrimestoppers.org.