Government shutdown begins: Here's how it will impact LA

Most of the federal government has shut down after Congress failed to reach a funding agreement.

The impacts will be felt nationwide, with thousands of essential workers, including those at the Los Angeles International Airport, now required to work without pay.

What we know:

The shutdown officially went into effect at 12:01 a.m. and could lead to furloughs and layoffs of federal employees. While many workers were sent home, others deemed essential are required to stay on the job without pay.

At LAX, that includes airport screeners, air traffic controllers, federal air marshals, safety inspectors, and Transportation Security Administration officers. Active-duty U.S. military service members, law enforcement agents, and border patrol officers are also working without pay.

The Federal Aviation Administration and TSA have classified most of their employees as essential, meaning daily airport operations continue, but without compensation for the workforce. Analysts estimate the shutdown is costing $1 billion each day.

The Department of Education is also significantly affected, with nearly 90% of its workforce furloughed. While student loans, Pell grants, and FAFSA loans are still being processed, civil rights investigations have been halted, new federal grants are on hold, and funding for some school districts, particularly those near military bases, could face delays.

What they're saying:

Travelers at LAX are preparing for the possibility of longer wait times.

"We showed up a little bit earlier than we normally would, about 30 minutes. But it is six in the morning, our flight’s at six in the morning, so we didn’t think it would be too much of a concern this morning. And then luckily, where we’re going on our return trip, we’ve been there before, their non-TSA contractors," one passenger told FOX 11

Another traveler urged lawmakers to think about the broader impact.

"When Congress convenes, they really need to think about the families and stop fighting over things that really is not theirs to fight about. As it is, we stand in long lines and stuff. It’s just gonna make people wait much longer. And not only that, Department of Education, I’m a retired teacher, so it affects children," they said.

The backstory:

The last major government shutdown began in December 2018 and lasted 34 days into the new year. During that time, about 10% of TSA workers nationwide did not show up for work, creating ripple effects across airports. That shutdown ultimately cost the government $8 billion.

What's next:

It is not yet clear when this shutdown will end. If it continues for an extended period, pressure may grow on unpaid federal employees, who could call out or walk away from their jobs. This could create significant strain on airport operations and federal services across the country.