Good Samaritans pull elderly couple from burning car in Southern California

An elderly couple were pulled to safety by several Good Samaritans as their car was engulfed in flames on a highway in Lakeside, California, on September 6.

Marie Macrorie took this video from her car while driving past the scene with her husband.

After capturing the moment on video, Macrorie, a nurse, and her husband, a retired firefighter, pulled over to provide assistance to the couple, ages 90 and 94, while they waited for medics to arrive.

Macrorie told Storyful that the men who rescued the couple had been on their way back from a Bible study and told her they felt that "God had directed them" there that day.

"It was like this moment in time where I had the privilege of watching people treat strangers with incredible love," Macrorie told Storyful.

"I’ve never seen that kind of heroism in my life, It makes me feel hope," she added.

The couple and "a bystander" were transported to a hospital for burn injuries, the Lakeside Fire Department said.

Storyful contributed to this report.

More national news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.