Good Samaritan helps Garden Grove police track down robbery suspect

The Brief Garden Grove police arrested a man with a gun after he allegedly held up a gas station on Sunday. Officers were able to track the alleged thief down thanks to the help of a good Samaritan. Body camera footage showed officers arresting the suspect in another store. They found a gun on him.



Police in Garden Grove arrested a man over the weekend accused of holding up a local gas station.

Officers said the arrest came thanks to the help of a good Samaritan.

What we know:

The robbery happened just after 6 p.m. at a gas station at the intersection of Valley View Street and Lampson Avenue, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

The hold up was captured on store security footage. The videos showed the man walking into the store in a black and red hooded jacket taking out a gun and putting it on the counter. Officers said the man demanded money from the cashier. When the cashier gave it to him, the suspect put the money in a bag, and walked out of the store.

Just after the suspect left the store, another man approached the counter. The man put his items on the counter, then turned to follow the suspect. Officers said the good Samaritan called 911, and helped track the suspect down so that officers could arrest him.

In body camera footage shared on Instagram, officers were seen arresting the suspect in another store. Before an officer put the man in handcuffs, he pulled a gun out of the suspect's waistband.

Body camera footage of Garden Grove police officers arresting a person suspected of holding up a nearby gas station.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the suspect or the good Samaritan.

It's unclear what store the suspect was in when he was arrested.

What they're saying:

In an Instagram post announcing the arrest, the Garden Grove Police Department thanked the good Samaritan for his "bravery and aiding Garden Grove PD in making a crucial arrest!"