Golden Globes 2024: Street closures announced for the award ceremony

The 81st Annual Golden Globes Awards comes to Beverly Hills again on Sunday, and the city has announced street closures surrounding the hosting hotel.

The event takes place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, with the red carpet festivities starting at 3:30 p.m. Pacific, before the ceremony at 5 p.m. Several streets around the hotel are expected to be closed in some capacity most of Sunday, and some closures are already in effect.

The big closure is on Wilshire Boulevard, which will be closed completely in both directions between Comstock Avenue and S. Santa Monica Boulevard from 6 a.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

Here's a full list of closures:

Wilshire Boulevard: Closed in both directions between Comstock Avenue and S. Santa Monica Boulevard from 6 a.m. on Jan. 7 until 4 a.m. on Jan. 8 All eastbound lanes starting at Comstock Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 until 4 a.m on Jan. 8 One westbound lane will remain open until 6 a.m. on Jan. 7 Eastbound curb lanes east of Whittier Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. on Jan. 2 until 4 a.m. on Jan. 8

N. Santa Monica Boulevard Westbound lanes and sidewalks between Wilshire Boulevard and Century Park East will be closed from 9 p.m. on Jan. 5 until 4 a.m on Jan. 8 Eastbound lanes and sidewalks will be closed between Century Park East and Wilshire Boulevard from 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 until 4 a.m. on Jan. 8 Westbound cuber lanes west of Wilshire Boulevard will be closed fro 6 a.m. on Jan. 2 until 4 a.m. on Jan. 8

Whittier Drive, Carmelita Avenue, Elevado Avenue and Lomitas Avenue at Walden and Trenton Drives will only be open to local traffic from 6 a.m. on Jan. 7 until 4 a.m. on Jan. 8

Greenway Drive will only be open to local traffic in the 600-800 blocks from 6 a.m. on Jan. 7 until 4 a.m. on Jan. 8

Parking on many of these streets will also be restricted from 6 a.m. on Jan. 7 until 4 a.m. on Jan. 8.

A full map of the impacted area can be seen below:

Street closures in the city of Beverly Hills for the 81st Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (Credit: City of Beverly Hills)

There are parking exemptions for residents on affected streets that don't have permit parking. Anyone looking to get one of those exemptions should call the city at 310-285-2548.

Full details on the traffic on Sunday can be found on the City of Beverly Hills' website by tapping or clicking here.

The 81st annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony is at 5 p.m. Pacific on Sunday. "Barbie" leads all movies with nine nominations. Comedian Jo Koy will host the ceremony.