Comedian Jo Koy named host of Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Jo Koy was named Thursday the host of the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.

"We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood's award season," Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience. We know Jo is bringing his A-game."

The event will mark Koy's first outing hosting a major awards show.

"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special," Koy said in a statement. "I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. "This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)."

The Globes will be presented Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton, with the ceremony broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.