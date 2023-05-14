Gloria Molina, former LA County Supervisor, dies after cancer battle

Gloria Molina, who served on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for more than two decades, died Sunday night after a battle with cancer. She was 74 years old.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family announces Gloria’s passing this evening," Molina's daughter Valentina Martinez said in a statement Sunday. "She passed away at her home in Mt. Washington, surrounded by our family."

Molina was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1991. Before that, she served on the California state Assembly and the Los Angeles City Council, and was the first Latina elected to each. Molina served as Supervisor until 2014.

Molina first announced her battle with cancer back in March 2023 in a Facebook post, saying she had been battling the disease for three years.

"She faced this fight with the same courage and resilience she lived her life," Martinez's statement read. "Over the last few weeks, Gloria was uplifted by the love and support of our family, community, friends, and colleagues."

While the family said they're proud Molina will be remembered for her activism and political career, they said to the family she "will be remembered in our hearts as our loving mom and grandmother, protective oldest sister, wise tía and loyal friend."

City News Service contributed to this report.