At least 3 workers trapped after Glendale construction site collapses

Authorities are at the scene of a construction site collapse in Glendale.

SkyFOX images from the scene show at least three people trapped in cherry pickers at the site. One of them is stuck at least 30 feet above the ground. Fallen metal rafters are seen strewn throughout the area.

No word on what may have caused the collapse or if anyone has been injured.

No other details were immediately available.

