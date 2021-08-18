Girl Scouts adding brownie-inspired Adventurefuls cookie to 2022 lineup

The Girl Scouts of the USA is adding a new brownie-inspired cookie to its 2022 season, which is sure to take your taste buds on an adventure.

The new cookie, called Adventurefuls, is described as an "indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt."

"Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program," the Girl Scouts said in an announcement.

The cookie will be available nationwide as part of the organization’s 2022 cookie season, alongside the classic cookies like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites.

The Girl Scout Cookie season officially runs from January to April, although local timing can vary. Fans can sign up at girlscoutcookies.org to be notified when Adventurefuls and other cookies are on sale in their area.

The new Girl Scouts Adventurefuls cookie is brownie-inspired with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. (Photo credit: Girls Scouts of the USA)

"Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about," the Girl Scouts said.

Along with the new cookie debut, the organization also announced a new Cookie Business badge that will help girls "think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie platform."

In early 2021, the Girl Scouts teamed up with Grubhub to provide contactless cookie pickup and delivery in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.