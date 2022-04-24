12-year-old girl reported missing in Victorville

Authorities are asking for your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to the Victorville Police Department, 12-year-old Malayja Sims was last seen on Saturday, April 23 just after 6:30 p.m. leaving her home on Rodeo Drive.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, tie-dye shorts, and a colorful scarf. She was not wearing shoes, police said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Sims is 5'4" tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Deputy Richard Anselm at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.