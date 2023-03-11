Get reduced adoption fees, free supplies at SoCal adoption events

article

For the 12th straight year, SoCal Honda Dealers are holding their annual pet adoption events across Southern California, with reduced adoption fees and lots of other goodies for prospective pet adopters.

The festivities got underway in Riverside County Saturday, but there are two more events in Los Angeles County in the coming weeks.

The month-long event got underway in Jurupa Valley Saturday at the Riverside County (West) Animal Shelter, with adoption fees waived for cats and dogs. The next two events are on March 18 in Van Nuys and on March 25 in South Los Angeles.

Those who bring home a new four-legged friend on those dates will get to bring home free supplies, including toys, poop bags and travel water bowls. Adopters will also be able to take advantage of free pet family photos.

In addition to the freebies, adopters can take advantage of discounted adoption fees at the events and at Los Angeles Animal Services shelters on March 18, March19, March 25 and March 26.

The adoption fees are:

$50 for dogs

$75 for puppies

$12.50 for cats

$25 for kittens

Here's the information for the upcoming events is below:

Saturday, March 11 at Los Angeles Animal Services East Valley Animal Services Center in Van Nuys 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Website: https://www.laanimalservices.com/east-valley

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Website: https://www.laanimalservices.com/east-valley

Chesterfield Square/South LA Animal Services Center in South LA 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Website: https://www.laanimalservices.com/South-Los-Angeles

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Website: https://www.laanimalservices.com/South-Los-Angeles

These will not be the only adoption events. Los Angeles Animal Services will announce more as the month continues.