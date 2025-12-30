The Brief Actor George Clooney, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and their two children have officially been awarded French citizenship, according to government decrees. The couple made France their primary residence to raise their twins away from Hollywood’s paparazzi culture and to benefit from strict local privacy laws.



What we know:

The French government's decree included the naturalizations of the Kentucky-born "Ocean’s Eleven" star, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney (naturalized under her maiden name, Amal Alamuddin), and their children, Ella and Alexander.

The French Interior Ministry stated that the couple "followed a rigorous procedure," which included the standard security checks and interviews required for naturalization.

The family has owned an 18th-century estate near Brignoles in southern France since 2021, and they have reportedly made it their permanent home.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Headline Gala screening of "Jay Kelly" during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

What they're saying:

George Clooney has spoken candidly about his preference for the French lifestyle, particularly the privacy it affords his family.

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood," he told "Esquire" in October. "I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids."

Beyond privacy, Clooney noted the personal growth he sees in his children while living on their French farm.

"They’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

The local community has also embraced the family.

Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond described them as "a very simple and very accessible family," noting that the actor is a regular at local shops and the town cinema. He added that their decision to seek citizenship testified to Clooney’s "love for our country."

The backstory:

The Clooneys' move to the French countryside marks a departure from the Hollywood spotlight.

In France, strict privacy laws protect individuals—particularly children—from unauthorized photography, a significant contrast to the environment in Los Angeles.

While promoting his recent project "Jay Kelly," Clooney joked about his ongoing struggle to master the French language despite using learning apps, admitting it remains "horrible, horrible" even though his wife and children are already fluent.

What we don't know:

Neither officials in the United States nor George Clooney's representatives explicitly stated if the actor plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship.

U.S. law allows residents to keep both sides of the dual citizenship unless the "Ocean's Eleven" star decides to go to an American embassy or consulate to formally renounce the U.S. citizenship.

It remains unclear whether George Clooney has retained his American citizenship or if this naturalization replaces it.

Representatives for the actor have not yet commented on his current status.

While the government mentioned a "rigorous procedure," it did not specify which of the various routes to naturalization the family used, such as the provision for individuals who render "important services to France."