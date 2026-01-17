Gene Hackman's $6.25M New Mexico estate hits market one year after tragic discovery
SANTA FE, N.M. - Nearly one year after the legendary actor and his wife were found deceased in their New Mexico home, Gene Hackman’s sprawling 53-acre Santa Fe compound is officially heading to the market for $6.25 million, according to Realtor.com.
What we know:
The estate, located in the gated Summit neighborhood, consists of a 13,000-square-foot primary residence, a three-bedroom guesthouse, a studio, and amenities including a lap pool and putting green.
The couple’s deaths in February 2025 were determined to be of natural and environmental causes.
Arakawa, 65, succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome—a rare disease linked to rodent exposure—on or around Feb. 11. Hackman, 95, died roughly a week later on Feb. 18 from heart disease and Alzheimer’s complications.
Their personal belongings have been removed, and the home has been professionally staged for sale.
The backstory:
Hackman purchased the property in the 1990s and spent years meticulously renovating the 1950s-era structure.
Straying from the traditional pueblo architecture, the couple worked with local architects to create a space that felt like a "converted barn"—massive yet cozy.
Hackman told Architectural Digest that he had quickly fallen in love with Santa Fe, describing the area as having "a kind of magic in it."
What they're saying:
"There will be some buyers that are just averse to purchasing a property where a death has occurred," listing agent Tara Earley with Sotheby's told the Wall Street Journal. "We are selling the property on its virtues and all of the positives."
Neighbors recalled the couple as "not treated as celebrities" in Santa Fe, noting that Hackman was frequently seen at local art stores purchasing supplies for his painting and creative projects.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear if Hackman’s three children will inherit a portion of the $6.25 million sale price or other estate assets.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.
