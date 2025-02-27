Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in Santa Fe home: What we know

The Brief Gene Hackman was found dead along with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, and their dog in their Santa Fe home, officials said. The sheriff’s office confirmed that foul play is not suspected as a factor in the deaths at this time, but the cause of death has not been determined. Hackman was an Oscar-winning actor known for his performances in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven."



Gene Hackman, an Oscar-winning actor known for his performances in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven," was found dead along with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, and their dog in their Santa Fe home, officials said.

Hackman was 95 at the time of his death and his wife 63.

Here’s what we know:

Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa found dead

What we know:

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office confirmed the death to FOX News Digital early on Thursday morning.

"On February 26, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and a dog were found deceased," the statement said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza originally told the Santa Fe New Mexican that at the time of the initial report they were conducting a preliminary death investigation.

"All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant," the sheriff said Wednesday evening, before his agency had positively identified the pair.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office confirmed that foul play is not suspected as a factor in the deaths at this time, but the cause of death has not been determined.

Gene Hackman's life and career

Dig deeper:

Hackmnan’s dozens of films included Oscar-winning roles in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven," a breakout performance in "Bonnie and Clyde," a comic interlude in "Young Frankenstein," a turn as the comic book villain Lex Luthor in "Superman" and the title character in Wes Anderson’s 2001 "The Royal Tenenbaums."

He seemed capable of any kind of role — whether an uptight buffoon in "Birdcage," a college coach finding redemption in the sentimental favorite "Hoosiers" or a secretive surveillance expert in Francis Ford Coppola’s Watergate-era release "The Conversation."

He was an early retiree — essentially done, by choice, with movies by his 70s — and a late bloomer. Hackman was in his mid-30s when cast for "Bonnie and Clyde" and past 40 when he won his first Oscar, as the rules-bending New York detective "Popeye" Doyle in the 1971 thriller about tracking down Manhattan drug smugglers, "The French Connection."

Eugene Alden Hackman was born Jan. 30, 1931, in San Bernardino, California, and grew up in Danville, Illinois, where his father worked as a pressman for the Commercial-News. His parents fought repeatedly, and his father often used his fists on Gene to take out his rage. The boy found refuge in movie houses, identifying with Errol Flynn and James Cagney as his role models, according to the Associated Press.

In 1956, Hackman married Fay Maltese, a bank teller he had met at a YMCA dance in New York. They had a son, Christopher, and two daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, but divorced in the mid-1980s. In 1991 he married Betsy Arakawa, a classical pianist of Japanese descent who was raised in Hawaii.

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife pictured in 1989. (urschke/ullstein bild via Getty Images) Expand

When not on film locations, Hackman enjoyed painting, stunt flying, stock car racing and deep sea diving. In his latter years, he wrote novels and lived on his ranch in Sante Fe, New Mexico, on a hilltop looking out on the Colorado Rockies, a view he preferred to his films that popped up on television.