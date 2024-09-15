Gas, power shutoffs expand to Rolling Hills due to land movement

Charlie Raine is "furious." He is scheduled to have his gas cut off Monday at 3 p.m. and electricity on Wednesday.

The utilities say it's the same problem as what happened at Portuguese Bend and Seaview some eight miles away. The decades-old landslide has been moving too much lately and the utilities are worried about problems such as wildfires from downed utility poles and wires.

Southern California Gas says the cutoffs will affect 34 homes. Southern California Edison says their cutoffs will happen by 6 p.m. Wednesday to 51 homes.

Edison's Kathleen Dunleavy says it could be sooner if the land-sliding worsens before Wednesday.

"It's disastrous. It's a life-changing experience," said Raine.

"The situation right now in the Rolling Hills area is very dynamic and fluid. We're seeing a lot of fissures and we're seeing a lot of damage to our infrastructure," Edison's Dunleavy said.

Edison points to Quail Ridge as a point of concern due to growing fissures from land movement.

But, Raine says he's not buying what they're selling.

Along Quail Ridge Raine says the crack is a "good inch and a half wide." To him, it's not enough to be concerned. He says there's been no visible movement to utility poles in the area.

But Dunleavy says Edison is worried about the possibility of brush fires.

Raine said they only got notice on Friday and "...just like they did in Portuguese Bend essentially screwing the people with short-term notice not giving anybody any time to scramble... replace their utilities."

Down the hill is Kelly's Korner, a community market and one-time general store is planning to serve as a donation drop-off to help locals in need.

"I think it's incredibly sad and heartbreaking for the people that live there," said Grant Mogford.

"We're going to do all we can for those who need it!" his daughter Alex Washington-Mogford said.