Gas prices spike overnight as Trump, Iran end ceasefire

The Brief Gas prices rose overnight following U.S. strikes on Iran and the end of the ceasefire. California's average gas price increased to $5.38 per gallon, with Southland counties also reporting elevated averages.



Gas prices jumped overnight following U.S. strikes on Iran and President Trump declaring the ceasefire over.

The national average rose by 5 cents to $3.84 per gallon.

California's average rose to $5.38 per gallon.

AAA said the increase is due to the end of the ceasefire and renewed U.S. strikes against Iran.

Here are the current average gas prices across Southern California:

LA County: $5.40

Orange County: $5.29

Riverside County: $5.22

San Bernardino County: $5.25

Ventura County: $5.26

The increase comes in the middle of the summer travel season.

"Gas prices ultimately depend on global demand, refinery operations and consumer behavior. All of those factors are constantly shifting," AAA spokesperson Kandace Redd said.

Redd said the best way to save at the pump is by using the AAA mobile app to find the cheapest gas in your area.

She said maintaining good fuel economy goes beyond the price at the pump.

"Make sure that you maintain your vehicle. Keep up with that regular service, fix any sort of issues when that 'check engine' light comes on and also make sure your tires are properly inflated," Redd said.