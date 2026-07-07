The Brief The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office has shared its preliminary report into the death of Brittany Clark. Clark was attacked and killed by an alligator while swimming at the Little Big Econ State Forest. She was swimming with her boyfriend and their friend. Two alligators were captured and killed after the attack. Bite marks matched one of them, the report said.



A woman killed in an alligator attack outside of Orlando, Fla. last month has ties to Northern California.

The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida has released its preliminary report into the death of Brittany Clark, the woman who was attacked and killed on June 28 by a large alligator at Florida's Little Big Econ State Forest.

Clark was a Sacramento native and graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, KCRA-TV reported.

What we know:

According to the medical examiner's report, Clark, her boyfriend, Chance Allison, and their friend were swimming in shoulder-deep water when the massive alligator "grabbed (Brittany) by her arm and began the "death roll.'"

"Chance grabbed the alligator trying to get it to release (Brittany)…when it took them both underwater releasing (Brittany) for a moment and then grabbing her other arm," the report said.

Once the alligator let go, Chance brought Brittany to shore and called 911, the report said. First responders said Clark's pulse was described as "thready." She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

An alligator's "death roll" is where it latches on to potential prey and violently spins in the water to subdue or dismember it, according to the National Institute of Health.

Report: Alligator bite marks are a match

What we know:

After the attack, FWC trappers captured and killed two huge alligators – a 12.5-foot gator and a 13-foot gator – and sent their DNA to a lab to determine if either was the one that killed Clark.

According to the medical examiner's report, bite marks found on Clark's arm were consistent with the front row of teeth of one of the alligators. The medical examiner requested the "stomach contents" from the alligators. However, it had already been buried, the report said.

Brittany Clark remembered by family, friends, boyfriend

According to family and friends who talked with FOX 35, Brittany Clark loved people, nature, being outside, and tackling every adventure in life.

"She loved riding motorcycles, skydiving, scuba diving, playing in the water, hiking with her dogs, hiking with her friends, and seeing new places," said Robert Clark, Brittany's dad.

"She was the strongest and most outgoing person I've ever met in my 30 years of life. She loved her job where she operated a bulldozer running a dirt crew. And loved going out on the water every chance she could, her boyfriend, Chance, told FOX 35 in a statement.

FWC: Alligator attacks are rare, but gators can be found throughout Florida

The FWC said alligator attacks are considered to be rare, but not impossible. Gators can be found in nearly any body of water – lakes, rivers, ponds – throughout Florida's 67 counties.

Officials did not want to speculate about what may have caused the alligator to attack. However, they did mention that alligators can become territorial during mating season, which typically runs April - June.

Living with alligators in Florida

Here are some tips from the FWC:

Never feed an alligator

Never handle an alligator

Keep your distance if you see one

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours

Keep pets leashed and away from water

Alligator attack deaths in Florida

The FWC tracks reported alligator bites each year including the severity of injuries: minor, major, and deadly. The data was last updated in February 2026, per FWC.

Here is a look at the last 10 years:

2025: 2 deaths; 8 major incidents, 5 minor incidents

2024: 0 deaths, 9 major incidents, 2 minor incidents

2023: 2 deaths, 18 major incidents, 5 minor incidents

2022: 2 deaths, 9 major incidents, 2 minor incidents

2021: 0 deaths, 7 major incidents, 2 minor incidents

2020: 0 deaths, 8 major incidents, 4 minor incidents

2019: 1 death, 5 major incidents, 5 minor incidents

2018: 1 death, 9 major incidents, 1 minor incident

2017: 0 deaths, 10 major incidents, 2 minor incidents

2016: 1 death, 8 major incidents, 0 minor incidents

2015: 1 death, 9 major incidents, 0 minor incidents

Nuisance alligators in Florida

The FWC contracts with trappers to harvest (capture and kill) nuisance alligators, generally an alligator that is larger than four feet in length and "believed to pose a threat to people."

Alligators less than four feet are generally not considered to be a nuisance. However, if you see a small alligator in your pool or on your front porch, also contact the hotline for help, the FWC says on its website.

How to report a nuisance alligator:

Call Nuisance Alligator Hotline: 866-FWC-GATOR

Call Nuisance Alligator Hotline: 866-392-4286

The FWC said alligators typically cannot be relocated as they will try to return to where they were captured and any new site likely already has a healthy alligator population with established social structures.