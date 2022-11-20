Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7.

The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped 3.4 cents to $5.206, its lowest amount since Sept. 3. It has dropped 40 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.151, including 4.7 cents Saturday. The Orange County average price is 19.8 cents less than one week ago and 57.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 52.6 cents more than one year ago.

Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, said the Auto Club is projecting an all-time record number of 4.5 million Southern California Thanksgiving travelers this week, with 3.9 million of them driving to their destinations, "so demand will likely increase in the coming days."

The national average price dropped for the 11th consecutive day, decreasing 1.3 cents to $3.671. It is 10.5 cents less than one week ago and 16.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 26.1 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 13.4 cents over the past 11 days, including 2.3 cents Saturday. It is $1.345 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.