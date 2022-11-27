Gas prices in LA County drop for 17th straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing 1.5 cents to $5.131, its lowest amount since March 3.

The average price has decreased 50 times in the 53 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, falling $1.363, including 1.9 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 18.5 cents less than one week ago and 57.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 41.5 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing 1.3 cents to $5.012 its lowest amount since March 3. It is 19.4 cents less than one week ago and 56.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 32.8 cents more than one year ago. The Orange County average price has decreased 47 times in 53 days since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, falling $1.345, including 1.9 cents Saturday.

The lowest-priced gas stations in Southern California are now charging less than $4.40 a gallon, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing 1.1 cents to $3.555. It is 11.6 cents less than one week ago and 20.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 15.8 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 25 cents over the past 18 days, including 1.2 cents Saturday. It is $1.461 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.