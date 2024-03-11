Gas prices rise as spring looms: Here are the states paying the most

As the spring season approaches, Americans may find themselves paying more at the pump.

The average national gas price increased eight cents to $3.39 for the week ending March 7, according to AAA , blaming more expensive oil as the likely culprit.

"Spring is nearly here, with longer days, better weather, and more opportunities to hit the road," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. "And we are seeing this reflected in rising gasoline demand. But remember, we see this trend every year."

For comparison, the national average of $3.39 is 25 cents more than the same time in February – but two cents less than a year ago, AAA said.

FILE - A 76 Gas Station in Seattle, Washington on Jan. 25, 2024. (Photo by Annie Barker for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, gas demand jumped from 8.47 to 9.01 million barrels per day during the last week of February, according to data from Energy Information Administration (EIA). As demand rises, the cost of oil rises as well.

Crude oil accounts for about 60% of gas prices, according to AAA. The cost of a single barrel of oil was closer to $80 last week, which is nearly $10 more than barrel prices were a few months ago.

US states with the fastest rising gas prices

Since February 29, these 10 U.S. states have seen the largest increases in their average gas prices, according to AAA.

Ohio (+28 cents) Missouri (+27 cents) Kansas (+23 cents) North Dakota (+21 cents) Arizona (+17 cents) Oklahoma (+15 cents) Montana (+15 cents) Michigan (+14 cents) California (+12 cents) Nebraska (+12 cents)

America’s top 10 most expensive gas markets

Here are the country’s top 10 most expensive markets for gas, according to AAA data shared Monday:

California ($4.88) Hawaii ($4.70) Washington ($4.20) Nevada ($4.11) Oregon ($3.93) Illinois ($3.72) Alaska ($3.70) Arizona ($3.57) Michigan ($3.56) Pennsylvania ($3.52)

This story was reported from Cincinnati. FOX Business contributed.