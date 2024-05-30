Illegal fireworks stash found in Gardena home

The serving of a search warrant led to the discovery of an illegal fireworks stash in Gardena, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the home in the 1600 block of W. 146th Street, located near the intersection of Rosecrans and Western avenues, around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Video from the Citizen App showed the police activity in the neighborhood as many were left wondering what was going on.

A resident told FOX 11 off-camera that she was surprised to learn that those fireworks were in her neighbor’s home and that they were seized from a garage behind the home.

Authorities often find illegal fireworks leading up to the Independence Day holiday.

Three years ago, a botched detonation of illegal fireworks in South LA sent over a dozen residents to hospitals and damaged even more homes in what was supposed to be a safe operation.

In the Gardena case, it appears the illegal fireworks have been transported off-site and no evacuations were issued.

So far, there have been no reports of any arrests or injuries.