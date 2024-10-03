Garden Grove man arrested in connection with string of peeping, indecent exposure incidents

A Garden Grove man has been arrested in connection with a string of peeping and indecent exposure incidents over the last seven months, according to police.

The suspect, 42-year-old Juan Ramirez-Bolanos, is accused of peeping into windows of homes with visible and street-accessible windows, then exposing himself.

Ramirez-Bolanos was taken into custody Sept. 19 and charged with multiple violations.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they were a victim of a similar incident to contact Detective

Lazenby at 714 741-5818 or Garden Grove Police Department Investigations at 714-741-5800.