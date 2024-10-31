Gang members sentenced for attack on elderly couple at Thousand Oaks mall

The Brief Corey Thomas and Jonathan Requejo were sentenced to two years in state prison. Thomas and Requejo pleaded guilty to attacking two elderly people at the Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks in June. After the attack, the group led officials on a high-speed chase, before giving up.



Two gang members were sentenced this week for their role in a brutal attack on two elderly people in Thousand Oaks earlier this month, which led to a wild police chase.

Corey Thomas and Jonathan Requejo, both 18, were both sentenced to two years in state prison Tuesday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced. Thomas and Requejo pleaded guilty to multiple felonies for the attack, including second-degree robbery and elder abuse. A jury also found several special circumstances true because of the "great violence" of the attack, which left the man and woman with serious injuries.

It happened back on June 27, 2024. That's when the DA's office said Thomas, Requejo and three juveniles brutally attacked two elderly people inside the Macy's store at the Oaks Mall. The attack was caught on surveillance cameras. Both of the victims were seriously injured in the attack.

The group took a Rolex, a purse and a cell phone from the two, then got in a car and drove off.

Officials found their getaway car, but the driver sped off, leading officers on a high-speed police chase on the 101. During that chase, officials said that one of the people in the car threw a gun out of the window.

The car eventually stopped, while several of the crew made a run for it. Officials were able to arrest all of them.

"While we cannot reverse the irreparable harm done to these victims, we hope the sentences today sends a message that we will prosecute those responsible for violent crimes to the fullest extent," said Deputy District Attorney Hayley Moyer.