SoCal robbery crew busted after targeting same food stand

The Brief Three people were arrested on robbery and gang enhancement charges for two strong-arm robberies at the same Bloomington food vendor stand. The suspects are identified as Nathaniel Flores, Alonzo Gonzalez, and Kimberly Martinez. Investigators believe there may be more victims, especially non-English speakers, and are urging them to contact police.



Three people suspected of committing two robberies at a food vendor stand in Bloomington are in custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The suspects, Nathaniel Flores, Alonzo Gonzalez, and Kimberly Martinez, were arrested on charges including robbery and gang enhancement, officials said.

Timeline:

August 30 at approximately 11:33 p.m.: Deputies from the Fontana sheriff’s station responded to the first strong-arm robbery at a food vendor stand near the intersection of Santa Ana and Cedar avenues in Bloomington. Two suspects took the victim’s jewelry by force.

September at approximately 11:19 p.m.: The second strong-arm robbery occurred at the same food vendor stand. Two suspects again took the victim's jewelry by force. Fontana station detectives took over the investigation and developed suspect leads.

Wednesday, October 29: Detectives from the Fontana sheriff’s station and the sheriff’s gang division served multiple search warrants and arrest warrants in the city of Bloomington. Evidence was recovered linking the suspects to both robberies.

What we know:

Following the service of search and arrest warrants, Flores, Gonzalez, and Martinez were taken into custody and arrested for conspiracy, robbery, and gang enhancement charges, and were booked into the West Valley Detention Center, officials said.

What's next:

Investigators believe that because the known victims did not speak English, there may be additional victims who are reluctant to contact law enforcement.

Other victims are encouraged to file a police report and contact Detective D. Pedersen at 909-356-6710.