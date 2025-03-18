Gal Gadot receives star on Walk of Fame as protesters disrupt ceremony

The Brief Actress Gal Gadot received the 2,804th star on the Walk of Fame Tuesday. The ceremony occurred as both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators gathered nearby.



Israeli actress Gal Gadot was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, but the ceremony was disrupted by dueling protests from pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators.

What we know:

Several dozen protesters arrived just before the ceremony began, with pro-Palestinian demonstrators holding signs that read "Heroes Fight Like Palestinians," "Viva Viva Palestina," and "Free the Hostages."

The area on Hollywood Boulevard was tented off and completely blocked from street view, but that didn't stop protesters from showing up and causing a disruption. The crowd of protesters swelled to more than two dozen on each side as the ceremony began 15 minutes late, according to Variety.

Protesters continued chanting throughout the event, while police were called after a pro-Palestinian demonstrator took an Israeli flag, according to video from the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Protestors at the ceremony honoring Gal Gadot with a Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on March 18, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Gadot has publicly expressed support for Israel on social media. She completed two years of service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which is mandatory for most Israeli citizens at age 18.

What they're saying:

"This is very surreal for me, and I feel like I'm the luckiest woman I know right now," an emotional Gadot said as she took the podium to accept the 2,804th star on the Walk of Fame.

The actress stars as the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action "Snow White," featuring Rachel Zegler as the iconic princess, set to hit theaters Friday.

"I'm just a girl from a town in Israel ... and I could never imagine such (a) moment. I never dreamed of becoming an actress, and I never knew these things are possible," Gadot said.

In 2017, she starred as Wonder Woman in the character's first solo feature, which became the highest-grossing film of the season, earning over $820 million worldwide.

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins and "Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel were among those who praised Gadot at Tuesday's ceremony.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Gal Gadot attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood, California on March 18, 2025. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Gadot played Gisele Yashar, a skilled weapons expert and driver, in "Fast & Furious" (2009), "Fast Five" (2011) and "Fast & Furious 6" (2013).

"The reward for me was after the movie came out, (Gal) became friends with my mother," Diesel said during the ceremony. "My mother said, `The best thing about the movie was your chemistry with Gal Gadot,' and that was the beginning of the whole future of `Fast & Furious."'

Her other film credits include "Heart of Stone," "Red Notice," "Death on the Nile," "Justice League," ``Triple 9," ``Criminal" and ``Keeping Up with the Joneses."