Gahr High School in Cerritos closed due to nearby homicide investigation

Gahr High School in Cerritos was closed Monday due to a homicide investigation near the campus, officials said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to an area near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Studebaker Road just before 2 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a gunshot victim.

Arriving deputies found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said three other people were inside the vehicle and they were not injured. They told authorities the shooting happened on the westbound lanes of Artesia Blvd. near the 605 Freeway.

ABC Unified School District officials said they expect the campus will fully reopen Tuesday.

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or have the option of submitting tips online.