Gabby Petito’s family to hold press conference Tuesday as Brian Laundrie’s location remains unknown

Tuesday marks two weeks since the last sighting of Brian Laundrie, as reported by his parents, police initially said. Today, Gabby Petito’s family is scheduled to speak out in a press conference.

Brian’s parents – Chris and Roberta Laundrie – told North Port police he went to the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County with only a backpack and disappeared. On Tuesday morning, the search for him and the investigation into his fiancée’s homicide continue.

The attorney for the Petito family says they plan to hold a press conference later on this afternoon. The attorney for Gabby Petito’s family says they will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. today in New York. They have not indicated what exactly they plan to discuss.

Yesterday, the Laundrie family attorney released a statement of their own. In response to the criticism they’ve faced over their refusal to help law enforcement while Gabby was still missing and the accusation that they’ve helped their son escape, their attorney says Brian’s parents do not know where he is, and that speculation they assisted him in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest is just wrong.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong," attorney Steven Bertolino said in the statement.

Brian Laundrie search

After days of intensive searching, authorities have scaled things back in the Carlton Reserve, now relying primarily on aerial surveillance.

FOX News spoke with a local cattle rancher who’s been part of those search efforts. He’s spent 30 years riding the swampy terrain, saying he doubts anyone could survive more than a few days there.

"There’s no surviving out here, I don’t know how to say it," said Alan McEwen. "I’ve been in the woods in and out all my life … I have learned a lot in my life, and one thing I know is no one is gonna survive out there for two weeks on foot."

The FBI has taken over all aspects of the Laundrie case. They’ve gathered DNA from his home to use in order to match to any remains or items they may find

Brian and Gabby went on a cross-country trip in her Ford Transit van back in late June. In mid-August, the two had a run-in with police officers in Moab, Utah, after the couple got into a physical altercation outside of the Moonflower Market.

Gabby's mother says the last time she's sure she spoke to her daughter was August 25, when Gabby told her mother she and Brian were headed to Grand Teton National Park.

"I don't know if she left Grand Teton or not," Nicole Schmidt later told FOX News.

However, on Aug. 27, Schmidt said she got a text message from Gabby's phone, but she is not convinced the message was from her daughter.

On September 1, Brian arrived back at his parents' house in North Port, Florida, driving Gabby's van. Gabby was also living there, but she was nowhere to be found. She was reported missing by her parents Saturday, Sept. 11. Her remains were later discovered in Grand Teton National Park.

On Tuesday, September 14, Brian left his parents' home, driving his silver Ford Mustang and carrying a backpack, to go camping near the Carlton Reserve, according to his parents. Brian's car was brought back to the Laundrie's home from the reserve that Thursday, His parents reported him missing Friday, Sept. 17.

Immediately after Brian was reported missing, a search of the 25,000-acre reserve began, involving agencies from the North Port Police Department to the FBI.

Meanwhile, investigators continued to try to develop leads in the case and Brian's whereabouts.

On Sept. 20, FBI agents hauled carloads of evidence from the Laundrie home as the search at Carlton Reserve expanded to include dogs, airboats, ATVs, and aircraft from multiple agencies.

During the search's fifth day, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie for charges "related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," specifically his "unauthorized" use of a debit card in the wake of Petito’s death. A North Port law firm also announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to Laundrie's location.

Gabby Petito death

Gabby was not reported missing until 10 days after Brian's return to North Port. Her mother filed a police report in Suffolk County, N.Y. Police seized the van from the Laundries' home on Sept. 11.

The remains were discovered Sept. 19 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest after a national search for the 22-year-old. Video captured by a vacationing Tampa family accidentally caught what appeared to be the couple's van parked at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the forest; Gabby's body was later found nearby.

A coroner confirmed that a body found Sunday in Wyoming was indeed Gabby. They said the manner of death was homicide. The exact cause is still being determined.

One week after Gabby's remains were discovered in Grand Teton National Park, a funeral service and memorial was held in Long Island.

Brian was later named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Gabby's disappearance or Brian's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI national hotline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

