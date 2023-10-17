Fundraiser held to raise money for IDF, relief for volunteers in Israel

article

The stars hit the red carpet in Beverly Hills for the "Bulletproof Israel" fundraising gala.

The "emergency gala" was held to raise money for the Israeli Defense Forces as well as provide relief for the volunteers in Israel. Hollywood actor and comedian Jeremy Piven, former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather were at Tuesday night's fundraiser.

Mayweather made headlines earlier in the month after he sent emergency supplies, including food, water, bulletproof fest, for Israel's defense forces and civilians.

