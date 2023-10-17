Expand / Collapse search

Fundraiser held to raise money for IDF, relief for volunteers in Israel

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Beverly Hills
Guests attend the "Bulletproof Israel" Emergency Gala on October 17, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) article

The stars hit the red carpet in Beverly Hills for the "Bulletproof Israel" fundraising gala.

The "emergency gala" was held to raise money for the Israeli Defense Forces as well as provide relief for the volunteers in Israel. Hollywood actor and comedian Jeremy Piven, former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather were at Tuesday night's fundraiser.

Mayweather made headlines earlier in the month after he sent emergency supplies, including food, water, bulletproof fest, for Israel's defense forces and civilians.

