Floyd Mayweather sends emergency supplies to Israel, TMZ reports

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:46PM
Israel Hamas war
FOX 11
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022 NBA Summer League. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is reportedly sending help to Israel.

According to a report from TMZ, the boxing legend teamed up with a relief organization and made arrangements to send supplies to Israel, as the country deals with war.

TMZ reports the supplies are believed to include food, water, bulletproof fest for Israel's defense forces and the Middle Eastern country's civilians.

"Money" Mayweather's gesture comes weeks after TMZ reported he helped 70 families impacted by the Maui fires.