Floyd Mayweather sends emergency supplies to Israel, TMZ reports

article

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is reportedly sending help to Israel.

According to a report from TMZ, the boxing legend teamed up with a relief organization and made arrangements to send supplies to Israel, as the country deals with war.

TMZ reports the supplies are believed to include food, water, bulletproof fest for Israel's defense forces and the Middle Eastern country's civilians.

"Money" Mayweather's gesture comes weeks after TMZ reported he helped 70 families impacted by the Maui fires.