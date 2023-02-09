Fullerton security guard arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

article

A security guard was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in a shopping plaza in Fullerton.

The 17-year-old victim told police she and her boyfriend were inside their parked vehicle in a shopping plaza in the 1800 block of Malvem Avenue when they were confronted by a security guard.

The security guard, identified as 34-year-old Mohamed Mao, ordered the girl out of her vehicle and ordered her into the backseat of his security vehicle, locking her in, Fullerton police said in a statement. Mao then drove to another part of the shopping center and sexually assaulted her.

Police say Mao released the girl only after she was able to notify her parents of the incident.

Once police were notified of the incident, they drove to the location where the assault occurred and observed Mao attempting to stop another vehicle.

He was taken into custody for rape, kidnappings, sexual battery of a minor and impersonating a police officer. Officers say this incident occurred on Mao's second day of employment. He was in uniform and driving what appeared to be an official security guard vehicle.

Anyone with information or any additional victims are urged to contact Fullerton Police at (714) 738-6754. You can remain anonymous by calling OC Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or by visiting occrimestoppers.org.