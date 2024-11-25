2 injured after small plane crashes into tree near Fullerton Airport

Two people were injured after a small plane crashed into a tree in Fullerton.

The plane slammed into a tree around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Artesia Avenue, near the Fullerton Airport, said Kristy Wells of the Fullerton Police Department.

The two people aboard the plane sustained moderate injuries and were extracted from the plane, she said.

Images from SkyFOX show a large tree trunk propped up against the pilot's seat. Parts of the door and hood can be seen on the ground.

Luckily, the plane did not catch on fire after it crashed.

Chief John Miller with the Fullerton Fire Department said the plane was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to land nearby.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.