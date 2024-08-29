Fullerton father run over while walking dogs believes hit-and-run was intentional

article

Police in Fullerton are investigating a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a father out walking his dogs.

"He was trying to hurt me bad," said Armando Acosta.

Acosta, a 45-year-old father, believes the crash was intentional. The collision occurred on Aug. 18th around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Chapman Avenue and North Adlena Drive.

"A gentleman pulled up at the stop sign, rolled his windows down saying he knew me," said Acosta. "I was like, ‘I don’t know who you are sir. Who are you?’"

According to Acosta, the driver got agitated, reversed, then accelerated towards him and his two dogs.

"He drove onto the sidewalk," said Acosta. "I saw his tires spinning. Then, as soon as his tires caught, he hit me."

"By the time I got to him, I saw one dog across the street and my dad and other dog on the floor," said Armando Acosta Junior, Armando’s son. "When I got to there, first thing I did was call 911."

Acosta said he had never seen this driver before and wasn’t sure why someone would want to hurt him.

"No idea," said Acosta. "We moved to a great neighborhood. It’s just a beautiful neighborhood. I’ve never seen this person before."

The 45-year-old father spent four days in the hospital and has a long road to recovery ahead of him. He said he fractured two hands, broke his shoulder, has a concussion and brain bleeding.

One of the two dogs also was injured but is okay.

"He’s a dad," said Acosta Jr. "He walks his dogs, goes to work every single day to make sure we get what we can. He didn’t deserve this."

If you’d like to help the family, tap or click HERE.

According to Fullerton Police, this case remains under investigation. Anyone with surveillance or security video from the area that night is urged to contact police.

"If I didn’t see him coming and tried to push myself upwards, I would have gotten stuck under the car," said Acosta. "He would have just dragged me because he didn’t stop."