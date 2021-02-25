Friend of Lady Gaga's dog walker reacts to violent robbery

FOX 11 spoke with a friend of Lady Gaga's dog walker in the wake of the shooting that left the dog walker hospitalized and two French bulldogs stolen.

Ryan Fischer had been taking care of the pop superstar's pups for years. Fischer had recently shared a video of him and the French bulldogs observing Ash Wednesday.

Fischer's friends say he would do anything for these dogs.

"It's hard to schedule things with him because he's always with them," said Steven Lazaroff, Fischer's friend.

Late Wednesday night, Fischer was shot by an armed robber while walking the dogs near Fairfax and Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Witnesses say the dog walker was shot twice, once in the back and once in the neck.

Advertisement

"I was literally just working on my song getting ready to put it out tomorrow and I hear gunshots, I’ve never heard that happen before," said Gabe James, one of the witnesses.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the thieves tried to steal three of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs, they got away with Koji and Gustav. Miss Asia escaped and investigators later rescued her.

The suspect’s vehicle is said to be a white Nissan Altima with tinted windows. Police described the two suspects as men about 20 to 25-years-old, one with blond dreadlocks and wearing a black hoodie and carrying a semi-automatic handgun. The other was dressed in dark clothing.

Lady Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome, is now offering a $500,000 reward -- "no questions asked" -- for the safe return of Koji and Gustav.

Wednesday signified a terrifying night for residents living in the area.

"I think it's a wake-up call for him to be more aware of his surroundings and not just think, 'Well, I'm a guy.' I'm 6'3. Nobody is going to mess with me,'" said Jodean Talbert, a witness.

Tips can be emailed to kojiandgustav@gmail.com. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.