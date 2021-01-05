Freezer containing Moderna vaccine breaks down in California hospital

In Mendocino County, hospital staffers had to scramble, after a freezer, where the Moderna vaccine was stored, broke down and the vaccines began to thaw.



Officials at Ukiah Valley Medical Center said 830 doses of the vaccine were thawing for hours.

The Press Democrat reports hospital staffers quickly began administering the vaccine at the county jail and at nursing homes, and, some members of the public even lined up to be vaccinated.



