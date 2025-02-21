Freeway attack: CHP searching for suspect who threw rocks at drivers on 110, 10 Freeways

The Brief CHP is searching for a suspect who threw rocks at vehicles on the 10 and 110 Freeways near Downtown LA, causing significant damage late Thursday night. Several drivers reported rocks smashing through their windshields, with one driver hospitalized after a rock hit their vehicle. CHP is investigating, urging drivers to stay vigilant and report any information about the incidents.



A driver was hospitalized after an object flew through the windshield of their Ford Ranger truck on the 10 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers on Friday were actively searching for the suspect.

Drivers reported rocks smashing through their windshields

What we know:

CHP officers responded to the westbound 10 Freeway and the southbound 110 Freeway interchange at 11:40 p.m. Thursday where they found the injured driver inside the truck on the freeway exchange.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a large rock or piece of concrete on the driver’s-side floor mat of the vehicle after the victim was rushed to the hospital by Los Angeles County Fire paramedics in an unknown condition.

CHP’s Central LA division is investigating at least two additional reports of vehicles struck by rocks, reportedly thrown by someone from the right shoulder of the northbound 110 Freeway between Adams Blvd and the 10 Freeway.

‘Someone had thrown a rock at my car’

What they're saying:

Gabriel Pabon, one of the affected drivers, recounted his experience.

"Whenever something like that happens, your brain starts processing eight thousand different things at once," said Pabon, Chief Photojournalist of Key News Network.

Pabon said he was traveling northbound on the 110 Freeway on his way back from a fire in Lynwood when the windshield of his vehicle was struck by a rock on the passenger side.

"Initially, I thought I had hit something, but then I saw a shadowy figure on the right shoulder and realized someone had thrown a rock at my car," he said.

"I just saw, it was a male on the right shoulder. He had a hoodie over his head. He wasn’t physically wearing the jacket, but he kind of had the hoodie on his head and the hoodie was hanging back like a cape," Pabon said as he described the man he repaired to authorities hurling rocks onto the freeway.

What's next:

The CHP is continuing its investigation into these dangerous incidents. CHP officers were seen searching the area and nearby overpasses for a suspect. No additional suspect information was provided. Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is urged to contact the CHP Central Division at 559-603-7740.