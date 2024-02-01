Free museum day: Get free admission to over 30 SoCal institutions on March 23
LOS ANGELES - SoCal Museums revealed Thursday that the much-anticipated Museums Free-for-All will return on Saturday, March 23. Initiated almost two decades ago to foster cultural engagement throughout Southern California, this annual event offers free general admission to over thirty museums and cultural institutions, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region.
Alexa Nishimoto, President of SoCal Museums and Marketing Associate at the Japanese American National Museum, expressed excitement about welcoming visitors from across Southern California. She highlighted the event's role in providing access to a diverse array of art, cultural heritage, natural history, film, and science. Nishimoto noted that the Museums Free-for-All encourages people to discover something new or revisit cherished locations.
The event serves as a reminder that numerous museums in Southern California are always free, with others offering similar opportunities throughout the year. A comprehensive calendar of free days is available at socalmuseums.org/free.
The free admission is valid for general museum entry and excludes specially ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees apply at each venue. Visitors are advised to check individual museum websites for details on hours, directions, and additional visitor information.
The participating museums and cultural institutions include:
- Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (Advanced reservations encouraged, visit academymuseum.org)
- American Museum of Ceramic Art (Advanced reservations required, visit amoca.org)
- Armory Center for the Arts
- Autry Museum of the American West (Advanced reservations required, visit theautry.org)
- Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College
- Bowers Museum
- The Broad (Advanced reservations encouraged, visit broad.org)
- California African American Museum
- California Botanic Garden
- California Science Center
- Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum
- Catalina Museum for Art & History
- Cayton Children's Museum (Advanced reservations required, visit caytonmuseum.org)
- Columbia Memorial Space Center
- Craft Contemporary
- Forest Lawn Museum
- Fowler Museum at UCLA
- Frederick R. Weisman of Art, Pepperdine University
- The Getty Center (Timed tickets required, visit getty.edu)
- The Getty Villa (Timed tickets required, visit getty.edu)
- GRAMMY Museum
- Hammer Museum
- Holocaust Museum LA (Reservations required, visit holocaustmuseumla.org)
- Institute of Contemporary Art, LA
- The International Printing Museum
- Japanese American National Museum (Advance tickets strongly recommended, visit janm.org)
- Laguna Art Museum
- La Brea Tar Pits & Museum (Advance tickets required, visit tarpits.org)
- LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
- Lincoln Memorial Shrine
- Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) (Advance tickets required, visit lacma.org)
- The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) (Advance tickets recommended, visit moca.org)
- Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
- Museum of Ventura County
- Orange County Museum of Art
- Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (Advanced reservations encouraged, visit sbnature.org - Sea Center not included)
- Santa Monica History Museum (Visit santamonicahistory.org)
- Skirball Cultural Center (Advance tickets strongly recommended, visit skirball.org)
- Wende Museum
- Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum