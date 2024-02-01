Free museum day: Get free admission to over 30 SoCal institutions on March 23

SoCal Museums revealed Thursday that the much-anticipated Museums Free-for-All will return on Saturday, March 23. Initiated almost two decades ago to foster cultural engagement throughout Southern California, this annual event offers free general admission to over thirty museums and cultural institutions, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

Alexa Nishimoto, President of SoCal Museums and Marketing Associate at the Japanese American National Museum, expressed excitement about welcoming visitors from across Southern California. She highlighted the event's role in providing access to a diverse array of art, cultural heritage, natural history, film, and science. Nishimoto noted that the Museums Free-for-All encourages people to discover something new or revisit cherished locations.

The event serves as a reminder that numerous museums in Southern California are always free, with others offering similar opportunities throughout the year. A comprehensive calendar of free days is available at socalmuseums.org/free.

The free admission is valid for general museum entry and excludes specially ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees apply at each venue. Visitors are advised to check individual museum websites for details on hours, directions, and additional visitor information.

The participating museums and cultural institutions include: