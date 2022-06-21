Free Fishing Day: Fish license-free in California on July 2

Get ready, anglers, the state of California is offering a license-free fishing day on Saturday, July 2.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two Free Fishing Days each year, the second will be held on Saturday, September 3. On these days, you can fish without a sport fishing license.

"Free Fishing Days provide a great, low-cost way to give fishing a try," CDFW said.

In Los Angeles, the CDFW offers a "Fishing in the City" program where you can go fishing in the middle of major metropolitan areas perhaps just a few blocks from your home.

Fishing regulations such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures will remain in effect on the Free Fishing Days.

On Free Fishing Days, every angler must have the appropriate report card if they are fishing for:

steelhead

sturgeon

salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity River Systems

Click here for more information.