Fred Segal closes remaining stores in Los Angeles

Iconic Los Angeles retailer Fred Segal has closed its last two remaining clothing stores in California.

The West Hollywood and Malibu locations are closed as of Wednesday, and the Fred Segal website appears to be deactivated.

Fred Segal Home, the brand's luxury furniture line, remains open in Culver City.

The Fred Segal store located inside Resorts World Las Vegas also appears to be open.

Fred Segal founded the brand in 1961, helping personify the high-fashion but casual Los Angeles lifestyle, sparking a revolutionary shift in retail that lasted decades. As a pioneer of the shop-in-shop concept, his stores were both entertainment and a social event in themselves.

Segal's first namesake shop debuted as a designer denim emporium on Santa Monica Boulevard, growing into a cutting-edge outpost on Melrose Avenue for such then-up-and-coming lifestyle designer brands as Juicy Couture, Hard Candy, Earl Jeans and Kate Spade.

His ivy-covered boutiques drew such Hollywood stars as The Beatles, Diana Ross, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow. The Fred Segal name has also surfaced in films, including "Clueless'' in 1995.

Segal died in 2021.

City News Service contributed to this report.