Frank Ocean transforms professional website into voter registration resource after first presidential debate

By Naledi Ushe
Published 
2020 Election
FOX News
article

FILE - Frank Ocean attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Frank Ocean took to Instagram during the first presidential debate on Tuesday night encouraging his fans to vote.

The “Chanel” singer took it one step further and revealed that his website BLONDED.CO has been transformed into a voter registration resource.

Ocean, 32, last posted on Instagram in January, advertising merchandise on his website.

In a rare comeback, he wrote on his Instagram Story, "Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not. Donald [Trump] is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say.”

First 2020 Presidential Debate

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden erupted in contentious exchanges Tuesday night over the coronavirus pandemic, job losses and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

The Grammy winner continued: "Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates.

"If you’re not registered swipe up to BLONDED.CO the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight,” the “Pink + White” singer said.

Ocean’s website was previously only used for promotion, tour announcements and merchandise though now the focus is on making sure his fans vote.

The homepage has been transformed to include a voter registration widget from Vote.org and links for people to check their registration status, view the early voting calendar, apply to vote by mail and receive reminders about the election.

This isn’t the first time the “Thinkin Bout You” singer has taken extra measures to get people to the polls.

During the 2018 midterm elections, Ocean advertised that he would be making an appearance at pop-up shops in Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Dallas to give fans free merchandise if they brought proof that they registered.

Ocean’s call for voter registration comes after several celebrities took to social media Tuesday night and weighed in on the debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden as they battle for votes ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3.