FOX 11's Hal Eisner receiving Lifetime Achievement Award

For decades, Hal Eisner has been a trusted voice in Los Angeles news, delivering stories that matter and impact the community.

On March 25, Eisner will be receiving the Golden Mike Lifetime Achievement award for his work in broadcast journalism.

Eisner, a native of Texas, moved to California in the early ‘80s and started working on air in LA on January 2, 1982 at CNN’s LA bureau.

He began his journalism career in radio, spending nearly 15 years in Texas and Louisiana, then switched his attention to television when he moved to LA.

He's worked at FOX 11 and channel 13 for over 40 years covering stories such as Columbine, the Las Vegas massacre, the 1994 Northridge earthquake, wildfires, Hurricane Harvey and has interviewed many celebrities and newsmakers.

He later began hosting our public affairs show known as "FOX 11 News In Depth" where he gets the opportunity to speak one-on-one with guests and dive deeper into many stories. He also hosts the FOX 11 podcast "What the Hal?".

Eisner has received numerous journalism awards over the years including Emmys, Golden Mikes, honors from The L.A. Press Club, The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) and The Associated Press. Among his AP honors, Hal received the Stan Chambers Award for Extraordinary Achievement.

Eisner founded the nationally recognized mentoring program Camp News which was previously known as APTRA Academy. Each year it draws aspiring reporters and anchors from all over the country and is now going into its 24th year.