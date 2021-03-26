FOX 11 photojournalist Joab Perez's road to recovery showing promise

FOX 11 photojournalist Joab Perez is continuing to make progress in his long road to recovery following the horrific Hollywood crash that also injured reporter Hal Eisner.

FOX 11 was told Perez may head home from the hospital as early as Friday, March 26. The promising development comes nearly a week after a suspected DUI driver hit Perez, Eisner and three other pedestrians.

Moments before the crash, Eisner and Perez were both working on a story about the reopening of El Capitan Theatre on West Hollywood Boulevard as Los Angeles County entered the less-restrictive red tier earlier in the month.

Joab Perez has been with FOX 11 for nearly three years. Anchor Elex Michaelson says Perez brings "passion and positivity to every story he works on." Perez recently became a father.

As for Eisner, it is not yet known how soon he'll be able to leave the hospital. The crash fractured his knees and left him with agonizing back spasms.

"They come randomly; it's all of the sudden," Eisner said about the back spasms earlier in the week.

