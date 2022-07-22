Four people shot in downtown Los Angeles; Suspect on the run
LOS ANGELES - Four people were shot Thursday evening outside a CVS Pharmacy in downtown Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 9:35 p.m. to Seventh and Spring streets, south of Pershing Square, on a shots fired call and when they arrived they found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds, Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Witnesses told police two men ran from the scene after the shooting.
The victims were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.