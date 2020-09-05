Four-acre fire in Porter Ranch briefly threatened homes, firefighter hurt

A brush fire that appeared to start near the westbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway on Saturday quickly grew to four acres and briefly threatened homes in the Porter Ranch area before firefighters slowed it.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 18600 block of WestRinaldi Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.

It was threatening "several homes," Prange said.

"Due to an aggressive ground and air attack by over 100 firefighters, the progress of the fire has been slowed, there are no evacuations in place and homes in the neighborhood above are no longer in immediate danger."

Some 135 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, including at least 25 engines and five helicopters, he said.

A quick response by firefighters prevented structure damage and stopped the fire's forward progress in 64 minutes.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury but did not require transport to a hospital.

"The fire appears to have started near the freeway and 'jumped' Rinaldi heading north as it burned up the hill," Prange said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as fire equipment was blocking lanes on several streets, he said.

