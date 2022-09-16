Foster parent arrested for allegedly molesting several kids

article

A foster parent in Barstow was arrested for allegedly molesting several children.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, earlier this year they investigated allegations of sexual abuse to a minor by a foster parent.

Detectives soon identified that suspect as 71-year-old Juan Esparza.

During their investigation, detectives identified five former foster children who were victims of sexual abuse by Esparza.

On September 15, 2022, detectives interviewed Esparza and found additional evidence. He was then taken into custody and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. His bail has been set at $250,000.

Detectives believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information on the case or anyone who may have been victimized by Esparza, is urged to call the Crime Against Children Detail at 909-387-3545. You can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.