Fort Fire burning near 5 Freeway in Lebec prompts evacuation warnings
KERN COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are battling a wildfire burning in Lebec Thursday morning.
What we know:
According to Cal Fire, the Fort Fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Digier Canyon.
At last check, the fire has burned 175 acres and is 5% contained.
An evacuation warning has been issued for Zone KRN-535.
According to officials, additional resources arrived Thursday morning, including air support from retardant-dropping tankers.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story is from Cal Fire and Kern County Fire.