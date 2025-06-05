Expand / Collapse search

Fort Fire burning near 5 Freeway in Lebec prompts evacuation warnings

Published  June 5, 2025 6:37am PDT
KERN COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are battling a wildfire burning in Lebec Thursday morning. 

What we know:

According to Cal Fire, the Fort Fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Digier Canyon. 

At last check, the fire has burned 175 acres and is 5% contained.

An evacuation warning has been issued for Zone KRN-535. 

According to officials, additional resources arrived Thursday morning, including air support from retardant-dropping tankers.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story is from Cal Fire and Kern County Fire.

