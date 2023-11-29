Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100.

According to a statement released online, Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut.

Kissinger was the 56th U.S. Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the cease-fire negotiations in Vietnam in 1973.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.