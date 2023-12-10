Former Titans tight end Frank Wycheck dead at 52

article

Frank Wycheck, a Tennessee Titans legend, died Saturday at the age of 52, according to the Titans website.

"At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN, home and hit his head on Saturday morning," reads a statement from the family and Wycheck’s PR team. "He was found unresponsive that afternoon."

The family plans to "work with experts for on-going brain injury (TBI) and CTE research," per Wycheck's wishes.

After his playing career came to an end, Wycheck did color commentary for Titans radio and was a local sports talk radio host. Wycheck was inducted in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

An official statement is expected from the team at some point today, per the Titans website.

Former NFL player Frank Wycheck holds the green flag during pre-race activities for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on August 1, 2009 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NAS Expand

Wycheck played 11 years in the NFL, spending eight of those with the Houston Oilers and the Tennessee Titans.

He finished his career with 505 catches for 5,126 yards and 28 touchdowns.

He’s most known for his role in the "Music City Miracle," when he threw a lateral across the field to Kevin Dyson, who went 75 yards for a touchdown to defeat the Buffalo Bills in the 1999 AFC wild card game.

Wycheck retired at the age of 32 after a number of concussions contributed to him calling it quits.

"I did everything I set out to do and much more,'' Wycheck said at his retirement press conference, per the Titans website. "From a guy who wasn't even supposed to be in a training camp, let alone to where I ended up, I'm truly proud and I couldn't ask for anything more. It's been a truly great ride."

Wycheck leaves behind two adult daughters and three grandchildren.

