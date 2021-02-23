Former rec center worker accused of child abuse, LAPD worried there may be more victims

article

A local recreational center employee is accused of child abuse and police believe there may be more victims.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Antonio Garcia-Gutierrez earlier in the month after allegations of inappropriate conduct against former students. Garcia-Gutierrez had worked at a rec center on West Boulevard in the Mid-City area.

Garcia-Gutierrez will face multiple felony child abuse charges, LAPD said.

LAPD is urging those targeted by Garcia-Gutierrez or know more about his allegations is asked to call 213-486-0570.

