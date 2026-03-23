Former El Monte students allege sex abuse by employees; Some cases going back to 1990s

The Brief Former students in the El Monte Union High School District allege sexual abuse by employees and are part of a civil lawsuit involving cases dating back to the early 1990s. The California Department of Justice reached a settlement with the district after finding widespread issues in how sexual abuse allegations by students were reported. Victims and their attorneys are calling for stronger accountability, including firing administrators, while the district outlines safety improvements but does not address those demands.



Former students at schools in the El Monte Union High School District are going public, claiming sexual abuse by district employees at different high schools. They are part of a civil lawsuit, including victims with cases going back to the early 1990s.

Just last week, the California Department of Justice announced a settlement with the district. The investigation found widespread problems with reporting sexual allegations by students.

The district sent FOX 11 a statement explaining the steps being taken as part of the settlement:

"El Monte Union High School District places the highest priority on supporting the safety and well-being of its students. The District takes all allegations of bullying, harassment, and abuse seriously and is committed to continuously improving how it responds to concerns and supports students in safe learning environments. On March 18, the El Monte Union Board of Trustees approved a settlement agreement with the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General.

The agreement includes measures intended to strengthen existing protocols and enhance how student safety concerns are addressed. As part of this work, the District will implement additional supports, including the designation of staff to oversee and monitor student safety complaints and investigations, expanded training and resources for students and families, and improved systems for reporting concerns. The District will also gather feedback through climate surveys and establish a committee focused on school climate. These efforts are intended to strengthen safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environments across the District."

But these victims and their attorneys want more. They believe administrators should be fired, a point district officials don't address in their statements. They're also not commenting on allegations by the attorneys that alleged perpetrators still work for the district.